Fifth annual DRIVEN event features automotive innovators

While the nation — and particularly the auto industry — discusses Detroit’s remarkable recovery from bankruptcy and its reemergence as a leader in technology and innovation, there is no shortage of business success stories to tell the tale.

And with all eyes focused on the Motor City, as the North American Auto Show comes to center stage featuring cutting edge and state-of-the-art technology for the best possible driving experience, it’s a prime time opportunity to take a look at the movers and shakers in the automotive world.

Who’s Who Publishing and Real Times Media compiled stories through exclusive and in-depth interviews with many of those who are in large part responsible for the city’s comeback story. The fifth annual edition of “DRIVEN In Living Color: A Tribute to Multi-Cultural Achievement in the Automotive Industry” will be unveiled and made available to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at the Garden Theater in Midtown Detroit.

“We are very pleased to expand the DRIVEN brand to showcase the accomplishments of many diverse communities in the auto industry,” said Hiram E. Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media. “There are so many people of color who have assisted in the development of the industry. We wanted to broaden the tent to share more of these incredible stories of achievement.”

This is the first ever multi-ethnic edition of the automotive industry staple, and as many of the honorees on the pages of DRIVEN stated in their fascinating accounts of automobile advances, Detroit and the industry are renowned for overcoming adversity, and each success makes us both stronger and better prepared for the next great era in transportation and automotive advances.

