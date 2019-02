March 24 marks the release date for Action Bronson‘s major label debut album. And in preparation for the project, here’s “Actin Crazy” produced by 40.

Check the new tune below, and be sure to get your hands on ‘Mr. Wonderful‘ when it drops.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Here’s Action Bronson’s New Single “Actin Crazy” And The Hilarious Artwork To Go With It [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: