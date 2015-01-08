Rapper Cool C Granted Second Stay Of Execution

Philadelphia rapper Cool C, who was convicted of killing a police officer in 1996 and set to be executed, was granted a stay of execution, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Cool C, whose real name is Christopher Roney, was originally set to be executed today (January 8). This is the second time he has been granted a stay of execution. The first time was in 2006. He was found guilty for killing a police officer, Lauretha Vaird, in a bank robbery in 1996. Vaird was the first female officer to be killed in the line of duty in Philadelphia.

According to Complex, Judge L. Felipe Restrepo set the stay of execution in December. Cool C has maintained his innocence since his sentencing.

The rapper is best known for his 1989 hit, “Glamourous Life.”

