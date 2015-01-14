Mercedes-Benz to Create 800 Jobs in Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz USA, which recently announced plans to make Atlanta its new corporate home, is going to add approximately 800 jobs to the Atlanta employment landscape.

The luxury automotive manufacturer is going to invest $74 million into its new U.S. headquarters according to Gov. Nathan Deal. “With its international name recognition and unmatched reputation for quality, Mercedes-Benz USA’s decision to move to Georgia is simply a home run for the state,” said Deal. “I look forward to building upon this new partnership and adding Mercedes-Benz to the state’s already impressive automotive sector. Georgia is home to many growing, globally connected businesses, due in part to our top-ranked economic environment that has made us the No. 1 state for business three times over.”

Mercedes-Benz USA, currently headquartered in Montvale, N.J., is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States.

“Atlanta is a premier city which provides the perfect foundation to write the next chapter of our success story here in the U.S.,” said Mercedes-Benz USA president and CEO Stephen Cannon. “For our employees, Atlanta offers all the things that matter to us outside of work such as a strong quality of life, terrific schools and wonderful cultural and recreational activities. We’re proud to call Georgia our future home.”

The automotive industry, from headquarter operations to major automotive suppliers’ manufacturing operations, is an important part of Georgia’s economy. Georgia’s automotive sector has experienced a 149 percent increase in investment and an 11 percent increase in jobs during FY 2014. In addition, the state’s automotive industry exports grew 9.2 percent between 2012 and 2013. Atlanta has become a leading city for auto technology, with the GM Innovation Center, Panasonic Automotive Innovation Center and the AT&T Drive Studio calling Georgia home.

“Welcoming to one of the world’s most recognizable global brands to Georgia is an incredible victory for the state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Chris Carr. “This wouldn’t have happened without the continued collaboration with so many of our economic development partners, including the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Power, Development Authority of Fulton County, City of Sandy Springs, MARTA, the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Georgia Department of Driver Services and the Georgia Council for the Arts.”

