Seattle Defeats Green Bay 28-22 in OT; Headed Back to Super Bowl!

With apologies to Dallas and former coach Jimmy Johnson, but how ’bout dem (Seattle) Seahawks!

Behind the heroics of quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Marshawn Lynch and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, the Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 in overtime to win the 2014 NFC championship and advance to Super Bowl XLIX on February 1 in Phoenix.

The Seahawks became the first defending champion to make the Super Bowl in 10 years, and will play the winner of the AFC title game between Indianapolis and New England.

The 16-point comeback was the largest ever in a conference title game. The Colts defeated the Patriots after trailing 21-6 in 2006.

And after the Packers tied it 22-22, Seattle wouldn’t be denied in overtime, winning the coin toss and going 87 yards in six plays.

“It takes everybody and everybody had to contribute to get that done,” coach Pete Carroll said. “It was so much heart, so much belief today. Somehow, somehow we pulled it out.”

Read/learn MORE at MSN News.