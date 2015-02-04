Kenya Moore Claims ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Competitor Vivica A. Fox ‘Prides Herself on Being Ghetto’

Kenya Moore is still keeping the bitter rivalry between herself and Celebrity Apprentice competitor Vivica A. Fox alive and well. Fresh on the heels of being booted off the NBC reality series, the controversial Real Housewives of Atlanta star made the press rounds to discuss her time on the show and her nasty confrontation with Vivica. During Kenya’s trip to the boardroom along with Vivica and Geraldo Rivera, the Kill Bill actress accused the former Miss USA of stealing her phone and going on Twitter to write some wreckless things about Viv battling menopause and “acting a damn fool. Ya’ll already KNOW Viv wasn’t about to let Kenya get away with it and tore her a new one while Rivera, Donald Trump and sons, Donald Jr and Eric looked on.

You’d think after Vivica told Kenya off good and proper she’d leave Viv be right? Well Ms. Moore just missed the memo and is still going on the attack against Vivica. Speaking with E! News, Kenya went straight for Vivica’s jugular and slammed her behavior stating:

If you know Vivica, you know that’s who she really is. I think she’s proud of it, so it’s not like I’m saying something that isn’t the truth. She really prides herself on being ghetto. You heard herself say she’s ghetto fabulous. I think in her generation, it was cool to say those types of things or brag about someone being physically attacked…it’s embarrassing behavior.

Child, I don’t want to be Kenya when Vivica catches up with her when the fired Celebrity Apprentice participants reunite for the finale. You know Viv will address this latest shade Kenya threw her way.

