Detroit Medical Center Names DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital CEO

The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) has appointed ., to serve as DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital (DRH) CEO. Dr. Eadie, a board certified emergency medicine physician and current CEO of DMC Harper-Hutzel Hospital, will assume his new, expanded role upon the retirement of Dr. Iris Taylor March 27.

“Dr. Eadie brings a deep understanding of the DMC system and the surrounding communities we serve,” said DMC CEO Joe Mullany. “His leadership and appreciation for the legacy of these facilities is at the heart of DMC’s history of excellence, quality and innovation.”

“As a Detroit native who was born, raised and educated in the City, Dr. Eadie embodies this community,” said Dr. Glenda Price, Chair, DRH Board of Trustees. “We look forward to his continued focus on delivering high quality service to the citizens of this region, as he builds strong relationships with the medical community and the entire staff of Detroit Receiving Hospital.”

Dr. Eadie joined the DMC in 2008 as vice president of medical affairs at DMC Harper University Hospital and DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital. In July 2010, Dr. Eadie was appointed as president of Detroit Receiving Hospital, named president of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in January 2012 and became CEO of DMC Harper-Hutzel Hospital in October of 2013.

Prior to joining DMC, Dr. Eadie served as Emergency Department Chief and Associate Chief of Staff of Integrated Clinical Services at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. A native Detroiter, Dr. Eadie is a graduate of Wayne State University (WSU) School of Medicine and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at WSU/Detroit Receiving Hospital in 1998. He is a diplomat of the American board of Emergency Medicine and a member of the American College of Health Care Executives. He also received the Emerging Leadership Award from the Detroit Regional Chamber, recognizing individuals who have shown an unrelenting commitment to making a difference and positively impacting those around him.

