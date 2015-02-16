FAB OR FUG: Beyoncé’s All-Star Weekend Ensemble + Bey Snaps Adorable Valentine’s Pic With Blue Ivy

Beyoncé wore a huge statement piece for NBA All-Star Weekend as she sported a custom-painted Scooter LaForge trench coat.

Queen B doesn’t have to be rocking skin-tight dresses all the time! The modern-day diva want to pop on something a little more artsy as she took in a game with her hubby Jay Z this weekend. She paired the khaki trench with ankle-length jeans and booties before topping off her look with a knit cap–and she made it all look comfortably classy.

Granted, the look may not suit everyone’s tastes, but what do you think of how Beyoncé wore it, beauties?

In other Beyoncé news the proud mommy got her baby girl Blue Ivy to pucker up for a special Valentine’s Day post to Instagram.

Remember, Beyhive: If no one else loves you, Bey does. And so does Blue!

