Young & Classy: Zendaya Accepts Giuliana Rancic’s Apology

Zendaya has heard all of Giuliana Rancic’s apologies for making a crack about her dreads, and she had one more thing to say.

The actress has handled both the disrespectful comments about her Oscar night look and the fallout surrounding it incredibly well. When Giuliana joked that her lovely dreadlocks probably smelled like weed, Zendaya easily could have snapped back with any number of digs about the “Fashion Police” star.

Instead she was cool and calm while expressing how offended she was by the comment while running down a list of respected figures in the Black community that choose to sport the natural look.

Giuliana came back to say that she’s sorry on Twitter before making a statement on TV last night during “Fashion Police.” A lot of people still aren’t here for her apology, but Zendaya graciously accepted as she schooled followers on how easy it is to make off-color remarks.

It’s not that she was excusing Giuliana’s comment, but she explained how to be more mindful in the future. The statement she posted to Twitter was also great teaching moment for her thousands of fans and followers that need to see her speak up for naturalistas.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Zendaya/status/570665155165421568

And that, beauties, is how you make a point while resolving an issue.

