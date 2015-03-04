LifeStyle
15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She’s A Budding Fashion Icon

Ava DuVernay

Getty Images

Movie directors rarely make red carpet best-dressed lists but Ava Duvernay is a glowing exception. The “Selma” director has cemented her status as an emerging style icon thanks to regal red carpet gowns and locs always coiffed to perfection. Even when she’s attending luncheon and daytime events, she makes a statement in fitted printed frocks that show off her enviable curves.

Ava commands the sartorial spotlight by choosing dresses that stand out from the crowd. She loves sweeping ball gowns and skirts, column dresses in bold color and casual frocks with vibrant prints. Her hairstyles run the gamut from flowing locs to intricate updos to her signature half-up, half-down look. Check out 15 looks that prove the accomplished director is a red carpet style icon to watch.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

Ava DuVernay , red carpet

