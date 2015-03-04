Movie directors rarely make red carpet best-dressed lists but Ava Duvernay is a glowing exception. The “Selma” director has cemented her status as an emerging style icon thanks to regal red carpet gowns and locs always coiffed to perfection. Even when she’s attending luncheon and daytime events, she makes a statement in fitted printed frocks that show off her enviable curves.
Ava commands the sartorial spotlight by choosing dresses that stand out from the crowd. She loves sweeping ball gowns and skirts, column dresses in bold color and casual frocks with vibrant prints. Her hairstyles run the gamut from flowing locs to intricate updos to her signature half-up, half-down look. Check out 15 looks that prove the accomplished director is a red carpet style icon to watch.
15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She's A Budding Fashion Icon
1. 2015 OscarsSource:Getty Images 1 of 15
2. Essence Women in Hollywood LuncheonSource:Getty Images 2 of 15
3. Selma Berlin PremiereSource:Getty Images 3 of 15
4. Selma Screening at the AFI FestSource:Getty Images 4 of 15
5. 46th NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty Images 5 of 15
6. Palm Springs Film Festival Awards GalaSource:Getty Images 6 of 15
7. Palm Springs Festival Opening GalaSource:Getty Images 7 of 15
8. The Contenders Deadline EventSource:Getty Images 8 of 15
9. Film Independent Spirit AwardsSource:Getty Images 9 of 15
10. ICG Publicists AwardsSource:Getty Images 10 of 15
11. Selma European PremiereSource:Getty Images 11 of 15
12. Selma Berlin PhotocallSource:Getty Images 12 of 15
13. Selma New York PremiereSource:Getty Images 13 of 15
14. Ebony Magazine 2014 Power 100 List CelebrationSource:Getty Images 14 of 15
15. "Selma" And The Legends Who Paved The Way GalaSource:Getty Images 15 of 15
-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews
