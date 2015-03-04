Movie directors rarely make red carpet best-dressed lists but Ava Duvernay is a glowing exception. The “Selma” director has cemented her status as an emerging style icon thanks to regal red carpet gowns and locs always coiffed to perfection. Even when she’s attending luncheon and daytime events, she makes a statement in fitted printed frocks that show off her enviable curves.

Ava commands the sartorial spotlight by choosing dresses that stand out from the crowd. She loves sweeping ball gowns and skirts, column dresses in bold color and casual frocks with vibrant prints. Her hairstyles run the gamut from flowing locs to intricate updos to her signature half-up, half-down look. Check out 15 looks that prove the accomplished director is a red carpet style icon to watch.

15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She's A Budding Fashion Icon 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She's A Budding Fashion Icon 1. 2015 Oscars Source:Getty Images 1 of 15 2. Essence Women in Hollywood Luncheon Source:Getty Images 2 of 15 3. Selma Berlin Premiere Source:Getty Images 3 of 15 4. Selma Screening at the AFI Fest Source:Getty Images 4 of 15 5. 46th NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala Source:Getty Images 6 of 15 7. Palm Springs Festival Opening Gala Source:Getty Images 7 of 15 8. The Contenders Deadline Event Source:Getty Images 8 of 15 9. Film Independent Spirit Awards Source:Getty Images 9 of 15 10. ICG Publicists Awards Source:Getty Images 10 of 15 11. Selma European Premiere Source:Getty Images 11 of 15 12. Selma Berlin Photocall Source:Getty Images 12 of 15 13. Selma New York Premiere Source:Getty Images 13 of 15 14. Ebony Magazine 2014 Power 100 List Celebration Source:Getty Images 14 of 15 15. "Selma" And The Legends Who Paved The Way Gala Source:Getty Images 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She’s A Budding Fashion Icon 15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She's A Budding Fashion Icon

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com.

15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She’s A Budding Fashion Icon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com