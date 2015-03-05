[ione_image_credit width=”630″ caption=”1″ align=”aligncenter” text=”Getty”][/ione_image_credit]

We don’t care if blondes have more fun, some women should just leave the bleach alone.

Kim Kardashian usually nails her hair and makeup with flawless accuracy, spending hundreds of thousands dollars on top notch glam squads, but girl, her new blonde hair is just fugly.

We were big fans of her sleek new cut that she debuted it on Instagram a few days ago.

Then she went and did this:

We’re not sure if this was Kanye’s idea, but Kim looks like an extra from “X-Men.”

Kim Kardashian’s New Blonde Hair Do Is So Fugly was originally published on hellobeautiful.com