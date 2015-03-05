We Asked Celebrity Women What Makes Them Feel Powerful? What They Shared Will Make You Cry

**Update 4/12/15 — Soledad O’Brien was a guest on the Melissa Harris-Perry Show on MSNBC Sunday morning and discussed her participation in HelloBeautiful’s Short Documentary “Women on Top.” You can watch the full film above.

As a part of our Women’s History Month celebration, HelloBeautiful is proud to present our first HB Studios short film “Women on Top”. This 14-minute straight talk documentary features Soledad O’Brien, Lisa Leslie, Eve, Anika Noni Rose, Jurnee Smollett, Jody Watley, Chrisette Michele, Tia Mowry and Beverly Johnson in an unfiltered discussion about womanhood, power, femininity, sexuality and sisterhood. Watch and enjoy!

Join us on Twitter Thursdays during March at 1 p.m. for #WOT conversations with @hellobeautiful and ladies featured in the film.

