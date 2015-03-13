Beyoncé and Jay Z do not play when it comes to their daughter’s safety, but they are starting to tick other parents at Blue Ivy’s pre-school off.

If you thought Tina Knowles was bad for hopping on the paparazzi over baby Blue, you almost won’t believe what lengths Bey and Jay have allegedly gone to in order to protect her.

They send their daughter off to school in the morning with a crew of personal security and they clear a path for her every morning. “A security motorcade drops her off and picks her up from school,” a source at Blue’s school told “In Touch” this week. “There are two cars and three bodyguards!”

MUST READ: Let ‘Em Know: Tina Knowles Tells The Paparazzi To Leave Blue Ivy Alone! [VIDEO]

Other parents at her West Hollywood school supposedly find this a huge inconvenience since the procession ties up traffic twice a day.

“Beyoncé and Jay Z have made things a huge hassle,” says the insider, adding, “Other celebrity kids get dropped off by one driver, not an entire staff.”

READ MORE:

FAB OR FUG: Beyoncé’s All-Star Weekend Ensemble + Bey Snaps Adorable Valentine’s Pic With Blue Ivy

Beyonce & Jay Z Shut Down Theme Park For Blue Ivy’s Big Birthday Bash

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Beyoncé Supports Friend With Cancer; Kanye West Drops A Song For Kim Kardashian & More!

Beyoncé and Jay Z Send Blue To School With Security Detail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: