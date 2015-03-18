Common blasted for saying ‘blacks need to extend hand of love’ to improve race relations

Beloved rapper and conscious lyricist Common ran afoul of black America last weekend when he said on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart that African-Americans needed to “extend a hand of love” toward white folks in order to end racism in America.

Urbanites are highly resentful of the Oscar-winner and actor put the onus on the oppressed race of people to fix a problem they had no part in creating in the first place. Furthermore, African Americans were ticked off that the rapper did not give white Americans any responsibility in helping to resolve the age-old problem in America — and they took to social media to let him know what they thought about his suggestions.

Take a look at what they had to say:

