White Man Goes On Shooting Rampage In Arizona & Police Prove That Stun Guns Work

Ryan Giroux, 41-year-old ex-convict who has served three stints in state prison since 1994 for burglary, theft, attempted aggravated assault and marijuana violation decided to go on a shooting rampage that left one person dead and five others wounded in suburban Phoenix. Police are claiming that Giroux shot up a motel, stole a car and broke into someone’s home.

Giroux was apprehended by police after the used a stun gun on him when they spotted him on an apartment balcony. He was then taken into custody. Well at least we know stun guns work when trying to subdue a threat. Maybe Dallas police didn’t have a stun gun when they chose to shoot Jason Harrisonwho was “armed” with a screwdriver? Girous’s mugshot shows a “Skinhead” tattoo where his eyebrows should be as well as a few other possibly gang-related ink on his face.

According to Mesa police detective Esteban Flores, it all started with an argument in Giroux’s motel room that led outside. One of the men Giroux shot died and two women were wounded. Giroux then shot a man working at a nearby restaurant. The adult student at the nearby East Valley Institute of Technology was able to run across the street to emergency responders already at the motel, Flores said. The school said in a statement that the victim was one of seven students and an instructor working at Bistro 13 restaurant. The student was treated at a hospital and released.

Giroux then carjacked the instructor’s car to getaway. He drove to an apartment complex two miles from the crime scene, entered an apartment and shot a man. According to police, that man will survive. The police another man in a neighboring apartment with multiple gunshot wounds and he’s been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

How did Giroux have so much time to cause so much damage? Knowing that he shot so many people, Mesa police prompted a massive hunt for him–looking in the trunks of cars, interviewing witnesses and bringing in SWAT and canine units from other agencies. But somehow when they found him, they still tasered him. With all that backup!

This isn’t Giroux’s first lucky break in dealing with the law. It’s being reported that last year, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge allowed Giroux to remain on probation despite an unspecified probation violation. SMH. The justice system supports some while murdering others. Got it.

What do you think about this story beauties? Sound off in the comments below.

