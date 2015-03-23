John Legend Joins List Of Artists Who Disagree With ‘Blurred Lines’ Verdict

Musicians are weighing in on the “Blurred Lines” trial verdict, and John Legend is giving his two cents. While the song’s producer Pharrell Williams is pretty outspoken on the fact that he thinks awarding Marvin Gaye’s family with $7.3 million “handicaps any creator,” Legend believes artists should be more cautious when it comes to using samples.

The Oscar winner spoke with the Associated Press at SXSW about the trial:

“You have to be careful when it comes to copyrights, whether just sounding like or feeling like something is enough to say you violated their copyrights,” the singer-songwriter said Saturday before performing at the South by Southwest music festival. “Because there’s a lot of music out there, and there’s a lot of things that feel like other things that are influenced by other things. And you don’t want to get into that thing where all of us are suing each other all the time because this and that song feels like another song.”

Thoughts?

