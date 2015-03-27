AM BUZZ: Kanye & Dame Dash’s Big Announcement; Kerry Washington Tweeted During Labor & More

Kanye & Dame Dash’s Big Announcement

Old Rocafella buddies Kanye West and Dame Dash have reunited and they have some new business ventures up their Balmain sleeves. Ye and Dame took to Instagram, last night, to announce they plan on purchasing the Karmaloop after the streetwear retailer announced it was going bankrupt.

Dame posted on his Instagram,

Board meeting had to go over some @damondashstudios biz showed him @loisaidas and @toohonorable_ddstudios got the thumbs up and yeah the Karmaloop thing is real…this is exactly how I saw things 10 years ago and he’s doing some shit that even I couldn’t do but it’s not my place to speak on it…but let’s just say iam proud as fuck…that’s the way it’s supposed to be…the younger dudes are supposed to be better then us…that’s what we fight for #honaorablepeoplesticktogether stay tuned of course @raquelmhorn there taking historic cool pictures

Is it us or does Kanye look uncomfortable as Dash leads the announcement? We have a feeling Jay isn’t going to be too be happy about this.

