Isaiah Washington Must Like The Taste Of His Foot In His Mouth

Chris Rock has been taking selfies each time he gets pulled over by the police and then posting them on Instagram. While it’s a new sort of way to document racism and discrimination, actor Isaiah Washington had some better advice for the comedian.

Washington got on his Twitter account to tell Rock that maybe he should buy a less expensive car to ward off the police.

I sold my $90,000.00 Mercedes G500 and bought 3 Prius's, because I got tired of being pulled over by Police. #Adapt @chrisrock — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2015

This wasn’t an April Fool’s joke.

Anyway, you millennial's critique and misconstrue my message to @chrisrock I'm getting back to my work to help free all y'all. #Truthdom — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2015

He then went on to channel Miss Raven-Symone and say that he’s not Black, but a human being. Alright.

Washington later appeared on CNN and spoke to Don Lemon about driving while Black and clarified his tweets.

From People:

“At night, if [the police] don’t recognize me, I’m vulnerable like everyone else,” he said. “I will say this. Once I got out of my G500 and have been driving the Prius for the last four years, with windows that are tinted darker than the windows that were tinted in my $90,000 vehicle, I have not been pulled over one time.” “He needs to look at the area that he’s in, and maybe even visit with the local police officers in that community,” he said. “Because I got pulled over so many times, they should have memorized my driver’s license.”

Of course, Washington was met with criticism, including celebrities.

Just got pulled over. I whooped my OWN ass to save the good officer the trouble. #TweetLikeIsaiahWashington #Adapt — NIGris Elba (@hosienation) April 1, 2015

let us keep brother washington lifted in prayer. https://t.co/SsgLrngiay — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) April 1, 2015

@IWashington if you're not Black, why the hell were you being stopped by the cops? Your alternative reality ain't mean shit to a racist. — Lumumba (@lumumba57) April 1, 2015

The type of car one drives doesn’t protect them from being pulled over. You can change your car, but not your race. And that shouldn’t be a factor in being pulled over – especially if it’s the only factor. But good luck to not being pulled over in your three Prius cars, Isaiah.

