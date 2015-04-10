The trial began Thursday for the first Chicago police officer to be charged in a fatal shooting in 15 years following the death of 22-year-old Rekia Boyd, an unarmed Black woman, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Dante Servin, who is Hispanic, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter and other felonies in the off-duty shooting in 2012, which underscored the problem of police use of deadly force against Blacks.

The Chicago Tribune report:

Moments after an off-duty Chicago police officer stopped his Mercedes sedan to call out four people for being too loud in his West Side neighborhood on a warm March night, Ikca Beamon heard gunshots and began running for her life, she testified Thursday. As she ran for cover, Beamon said she turned and saw Chicago police Detective Dante Servin firing shots over his left shoulder from inside his car even as the men in her group he had argued with were well down the block. “He was constantly shooting,” Beamon, now 24, testified Thursday. “He was trying to kill all of us.”

The trial is set to resume Monday.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN

Trial Begins For Chicago Cop In Fatal Rekia Boyd Shooting was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: