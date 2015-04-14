Is Your Favorite Artist Good In Bed? Reddit Investigates

Popular artists will never honestly cop to being average in bed. If Drake, the bastion of millennial honesty, won’t do it, your favorite rapper probably won’t either. Bravado sells.

But leave it to Reddit to expose the truth. There’s a Reddit thread entitled: “Girls who have slept with rock stars; How was it? What was your perception of the person afterwards? What did your friends and family think (if you told them)? etc.” As you expect there’s pure gold.

Some highlights:

Lil Wayne

“One of my ex girlfriends roommates slept with Lil Wayne back in college after a show in D.C. When he had finished, he threw a hundred dollar bill at her and kicked her off the tour bus.”

John Mayer

“A girl I knew in college “slept” with John Mayer after the Concert for Virginia Tech. I say “slept” because he had her lie on the bed, then he j***ed off on her. Then he just left.”

Justin Bieber

“Summer of 2013 my friends and I met Justin Bieber at Muzik Nightclub in Toronto. One of my friends ended up leaving with Justin and his boys to go back to The Hazelton (hotel). She ended up sleeping with Justin and and multiple boys from his crew. There was like 5 girls there and they made them all sign contracts and took away their cellphones. He referred to himself as JB and made everyone sit around and listen to him sing for like an hour while he continuously smoked a shit ton of weed. Too funny.”

Jason Derulo

“A girl around my town had sex with Jason Derulo.

Her boyfriend was an up and coming sports star in my town and she boinked him after one of his shows in this really sad nightclub. It got out and they broke up. Now every time he plays the opposing team sings ‘Jassoooon Derulo.’”

Flava Flav

Ok not even a throwaway… I f***ed Flavor Flav in a seedy toilet room out the back of the ANU Refectory Bar in 1998. I’m not proud. I try not to tell people. But on the bright side, I didn’t get gonorrhoea.

Some are hilarious. None of them are that surprising. Read more at the thread here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Drake Locks Lips With A Special Guest At Coachella

Twitter Aims To #StopMadonna After Gross Drake Kiss

Listen to Drake’s Trippy “My Side”

Young Thug Is Really Naming His Album ‘Carter VI’, And Lil Wayne’s Daughter Isn’t Pleased

Young Thug Reveals Carter VI Album Cover And Release Date

Lil Wayne Finally Calls Out Young Thug With One Ugly Shot

Is Your Favorite Artist Good In Bed? Reddit Investigates was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: