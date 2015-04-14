News
Legendary soul singer Percy Sledge has died

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Percy Sledge, the soul singer behind the iconic soul hit “When A Man Loves A Woman,” died early Tuesday morning at the age of 73.

Sledge passed away in Louisiana in hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to his longtime manager. “He was one of my first acts, he was a terrific person and you don’t find that in this business very often,” Steve Green told the BBC. “He was truly a standout.”

Before finding success as a soul singer in the mid-’60s with his #1 hit, “When a Man Loves A Woman,” Sledge worked in a hospital as a nurse according to the BBC. Sledge’s career as a recording artist spanned five decades and his most recent album, The Gospel of Percy Sledge, was released in 2013.

Sledge was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Listen to Sledge’s most famous song below.

