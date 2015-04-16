Michigan, battleground for Hillary Clinton

You can tell Michigan is up for grabs in the 2016 presidential election when the Michigan Republican Party quickly responds to former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton’s announcement on Sunday that she is running for president for the second time.

Only that this time around, Clinton does not seem to have strong opponents in the Democratic field like then-candidate Barack Obama, and unlike the current GOP field of candidates, she will be avoiding a fierce primary fight. Her announcement for some is the beginning of an improbable journey that they say could lead to the nation having its first woman president.

But the GOP establishment in Michigan is not buying that story.

“Once again, Hillary Clinton has announced her run for the presidency. This comes as a surprise to no one. Hillary Clinton has been pushing her liberal agenda in Washington for over two decades,” said Michigan GOP Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel. “During these years, voters have come to associate the word ‘scandal’ with the name ‘Clinton.’ From taking millions of dollars from foreign governments to carelessly using her personal email account for official state department business, Hillary Clinton has a record of avoiding transparency. She has even played a key role in the current administration’s failed leadership on foreign policy, as seen with Benghazi and Boko Haram.”

McDaniel said as the Clinton record is examined over the months to come, “Michiganders will become very familiar with the troubling practices and shaky leadership of Clinton, Inc. Her disastrous actions will make a difference to voters in 2016. We look forward to seeing how Hillary Clinton answers for her countless ethical issues, conflict-of-interest allegations, and hypocrisies on key issues. It is clear that America, and Michigan, will be worse off with another Clinton in the White House.”

Lon Johnson, chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, disagrees.

“I’m glad to hear that Hillary Clinton will be running for president in 2016, and looking forward to hearing her outline her plans to give every family, every small business, and every American a path to lasting prosperity,” Johnson said.

Clinton, who is poised to become the presumptive Democratic nominee, said in her announcement video that, “Americans have fought their way back from tough economic times, but the deck is still stacked in favor of those at the top. Everyday Americans need a champion and I want to be that champion. So you can do more than just get by, you can get ahead.”

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, the state that Clinton represented as a U.S. Senator, applauded her entry in the race and endorsed her for the presidency.

“Hillary Clinton has been a lifelong champion for middle class families, an advocate for the underserved and a fighter for civil rights,” Cuomo said. “Her record reflects the steadfast belief that every American, no matter their race, gender or ethnicity should have the right to achieve economic security and opportunity. She is a tested leader with the resilience and experience to be a great president.”

Cuomo added, “I was honored to work closely with her in the Clinton administration (former president Bill Clinton), during a time of historic peace, prosperity and progress for our nation. Having known and worked with her for over 20 years, I wholeheartedly endorse Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president.”

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a veteran of the Bill Clinton administration, said, “Hillary Clinton is smart, caring and determined. She is going to be an outstanding president.”

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood nationwide, put Clinton’s candidacy in the context of reproductive rights for women.

“There has never been a presidential candidate with as strong a commitment to women’s health and rights as Hillary Clinton,” Richards said.

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, who has been part of earlier efforts laying the groundwork for Clinton’s expected run, on her Facebook page experessed optimism in her candidacy.

She said, “Teamwork, diversity, discipline, humility” define the “values guiding the Clinton campaign. I’m so ready for Hillary, so glad she’s now ready.”

California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer said she will work to help Clinton “make history” by becoming the first woman commander-in-chief.

“Despite the unprecedented negativity being aimed at her, I am confident that the American people will recognize that Hillary is just the kind of strong and caring leader we need in these times,” Boxer said.

