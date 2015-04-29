Arrest Warrant Issued For Dame Dash

After days of bashing his ex-wife and baby’s mother Rachel Roy over custody drama surrounding his daughter Ava, Manhattan Supreme Court, Judge Matthew Cooper issued a warrant for Dame Dash’s arrest…unless he can come up with a whopping sum of money he owes in back child support and other fees.

According to reports, Dame was ordered to pay Roy $342,000 or be arrested. Dash apparently owes $91,249 in back child support, school and camp fees, and another $250,750 Dame allegedly failed to pay when he broke their divorce agreement.

Dame can avoid jail if he forks over the whopping amount. On top of that, the judge also ordered him to fork over $25,000 for Roy’s legal fees.

Yikes.

