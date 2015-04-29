She Did It Again: Kerry Washington Unveils UK ‘Marie Claire’ Cover

Kerry Washington has landed yet another magazine cover, and this time she’s blessing a publication on the other side of the pond with her visage.

The “Scandal” star revealed earlier today that she’ll be gracing the cover of the United Kingdom’s edition of “Marie Claire.” The feature will be a rehash of her April 2015 feature from the U.S. edition, which was written by Lena Dunham.

Hopefully there will be some special tidbits that U.S. readers didn’t get a chance to see, so it’s not a complete repackaging of the exact same article. Then again, who wouldn’t want to put Kerry up on their cover as many times as possible. She’s the epitome of pretty!

The shot look a little grainy, but Kerry’s natural beauty shines through as always. “Marie Claire” probably should have pulled from the pool of pics used for her U.S. cover below. Her new issues hit stands in the UK tomorrow!

