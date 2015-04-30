Riverfront Park to get facelift, Moroun family to get bridge

Riverfront public-park will be getting a much needed facelift. On Wednesday Mayor Mike Duggan and city officials came together to announce an agreement with the Moroun family to upgrade the public park.

The deal will also aid the Moroun’s in their mission for a second bridge to Canada. What has historically been a combative association between the city and the Moroun family, will be put aside as both come together for what they believe can be a win-win for everybody.

The mayor said the city will swap pieces of riverfront land with the Moroun’s in exchange for up to $5 million for public park improvements and new windows at the Moroun’s vacant train depot, which has become a world-wide icon of Detroit’s decade’s long demise.

