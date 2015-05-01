5 Times Wrestlers Made It A Hot Line Before A Rapper Made It A Hot Song

I saw a meme the other day that not only was extremely funny to me but also got me thinking. Have wrestlers been setting the bar for hip-hop innovation long before we even heard of some of our favorite rappers? In some cases, I say yes! So if I ever get a chance to have a conversation with some of our favorites, I got questions.

I haven’t dissected the game completely, but here’s a list of wrestlers who made a line hot way before an artist.

Rikishi

First to make a dude “eat the booty like groceries.” Jhene Aiko set the game on fire with her line on Omarion‘s “Post To Be” when she said, “But he got to eat the booty like groceries.” It was hocking coming from the young Cali starlet. However, when you hop on the WWE Network and you catch an old Too Cool match, you’ll see Rikishi’s been on that since the ’90s!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtOBy6B2TQg&w=560&h=315%5D

The Godfather

First to have “Ho’s” in different area codes. Long before I heard of Ludacris the rapper, there was a wrestler by the name of The Godfather. He was a certified pimp and every time he made his way to the ring, and he always brought out some of the “finest ho’s” a city had to offer. They were affectionately called “The Ho Train,” and he literally had a different group of Ho’s city to city and state to state.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZFdD_h8Ddo&w=560&h=315%5D

Macho Man Randy Savage

First to solidify “Ooh Yeah” as an ad-lib and catchphrase. The Macho Man Randy Savage was a household name and an icon in pro wrestling, long before we heard Jodeci‘s “Forever My Lady.” Although K-Ci made his “Ooh Yeah” very popular and gave it a rich, soulful feel, we all know Macho Man put it on the map first.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH3LYWtzB6g&w=420&h=315%5D

The Brood

First Crew about that Vamp Life. Long before the Twilight movies and Jim Jones tried to turn a gang sign into a vampire clothing line, there was The Brood: Gangrel, Edge and Christian. Three guys that would enter the ring, rising up through a ring of fire, with fangs and looking like they hadn’t sleep for weeks! The Brood had a cult classic following and one of the best entrances ever in wrestling history.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEM1omdcOhE&w=560&h=315%5D

The Fabulous Freebirds

The Original Bird Gang. Decades before Cam’ron was hollering “Dipset Byrd Gang,” there was another Bird Gang. The Fabulous Freebirds from Badstreet USA! Michael P.S Hayes, Buddy Roberts, Terry Gordy, Gorgeous Jimmy Garvin and Badstreet, made their own music, had their own style and fashion, and beat up anybody that wanted it or thought they did. They were the ’70s and ’80s versions of Cam, Juelz, Freaky, Jim Jones, J.R Writer and Hell Rell.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-lG-jR-yI&w=420&h=315%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sb1m06SKVJw&w=420&h=315%5D

