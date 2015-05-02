Five Of The Officers Charged In Freddie Gray’s Death Are Released

Friday, Maryland State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault, failure to render aid and misconduct in office would be filed against six city officers for their roles in the death of Baltimore’s Freddie Gray. As per policy, a bail commissioner had the authority to decide if the officers would be released on bail or kept in custody. Before noon Saturday, it was announced all six of the arresting officers in question posted bail, with all but Alicia White being released.

Bail for White, Caesar Goodson, William Porter, and Brian Rice was set at $350,000 each. Edward Nero and Garrett Miller both had a bail of $250,000. The six officers each made appearances before a judge and respectively posted bail within a few hours of being arrested.

A preliminary hearing for all six hours has been set for May 27.

According to various media outlets, including The Baltimore Sun, at least 53 people have been arrested in protests and civil unrest related to Gray’s death. Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has asked Police Commissioner Anthony Batts to suspend all officers facing charges, while spokesmen from the police union have called for an independent investigation.

