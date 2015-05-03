Floyd Mayweather Defeats Manny Pacquiao With A Unanimous Decision

It took multiple rounds of negotiations, a historic purse, and nearly seven years worth of haggling. But ultimately, methodical punches and the scores of four judges decided the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Floyd Mayweather won the highly anticipated fight Saturday night with a decision after twelve rounds. The judges unanimously awarded Mayweather the victory with scores of 118-110, 116-112, 116-112.

Mayweather sustained flurries of punch combinations from Pacquiao in the fourth and sixth rounds, with the latter sending him backwards into the ropes. Floyd responded with his own combo in the fifth round, and he was uncharacteristically aggressive in the sixth round. But, in a fight that remained even throughout, neither fighter was overwhelming.

Pacquiao could not land the type of power punches that dropped previous opponents like Ricky Hatton and Timothy Bradley Jr. Mayweather fed him a steady diet of left jabs to essentially win based on his punch count.

Given the massive money involved, a rematch is expected, and Mayweather has confirmed he’ll fight again in September. Mayweather retains his undefeated record.

