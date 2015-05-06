Hillary Clinton Vows To Expand Immigration Reform If Elected

Borrowing a page from President Barack Obama’s election playbook, Hillary Clinton pledged Tuesday to support sweeping immigration reform, reports The Huffington Post.

Obama, who scored big with Hispanic voters in both elections, has been a big proponent of immigration reform, promulgating extensive deportation relief policies to the ire of Republicans, who have tried to stall his efforts.

Now, Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State, says not only does she back Obama’s immigration reform policies, but she would expand them if elected. She made the pledge while speaking at an event with young undocumented immigrants at Las Vegas’ Rancho High School, the report says.

From the Huffington Post:

On deportation relief, Clinton said she would do something that Obama hasn’t: extend protections to the parents of Dreamers, the young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. She said that other categories of undocumented immigrants should also be able to apply for such relief. Some Dreamers are able to remain in the U.S. and work temporarily under Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. In November executive actions, the president extended similar protections to more Dreamers and to the parents of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents. Those executive actions are currently blocked in the courts, but if they move forward, as many as 5 million undocumented immigrants could gain relief. Millions more would remain without protections. On Tuesday, Clinton defended Obama’s actions against attacks by Republicans. “He had to act in the face of inaction that was not on the merits but politically motivated for partisan reasons,” she said.

She may have a shot — during Tuesday’s appearance, the former Secretary of State pointed out that none of the GOP presidential candidates support immigration as heavily as she has.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN

Hillary Clinton Vows To Expand Immigration Reform If Elected was originally published on newsone.com

