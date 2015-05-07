National News
News Roundup: Diddy ‘Beats’ Dr. Dre As Hip-Hop’s Most Affluent Artist…AND MORE

Diddy

When news spread that Dr. Dre inked a deal with Apple to sell his ‘Beats by Dre’ headphones company for over a billion dollars, the Compton-bred entertainer was praised as a major power player in the hip-hop industry. However, the deal didn’t land him at the top of Forbes’ annual Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest list. Mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs nabbed the number one spot. Diddy has dabbled in everything from television to liquor, and it seems to be paying off. He netted $735 million, while Dr. Dre’s net worth for 2015 was $700 million. Read more.

Tina Knowles Lawson Pens Heartfelt Letter to Daughters for Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, it’s usually the children who are supposed to shower their mothers with love, but this year, TIME decided to switch things up and have influential moms pen heartfelt letters to their kids. One of the mothers featured was Tina Knowles Lawson, who wrote a letter to Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly, and their cousin Angie. “I gave birth to two of you, but I have four incredible daughters. Writing this brought to mind all the ways you guys have been such a blessing to me,” she wrote. “You are all kind, generous and you treat people well. You are all amazing mothers, wives, daughters, sisters and friends. All of you have total self-respect.” Read more.

Bill Clinton Says He’s Partly to Blame for Mass Incarceration

There are very few instances where former politicians speak up and admit their mistakes, but during a recent interview, former President Bill Clinton did just that. He discussed how mass incarceration is an issue that is still plaguing our country and how he is partly to blame. Clinton claims that many of the laws passed under his administration led to the growing prison population. “The problem is the way it was written and implemented is we cast too wide a net and we had too many people in prison,” said Clinton. “And we wound up…putting so many people in prison that there wasn’t enough money left to educate them, train them for new jobs and increase the chances when they came out so they could live productive lives.” Read more.

News Roundup: Diddy ‘Beats’ Dr. Dre As Hip-Hop’s Most Affluent Artist…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Beyoncé Knowles , Bill Clinton , Diddy , dr. dre , Forbes , Kelly Rowland , Mass Incarceration , mother's day , Mother’s Day 2015 , roundup , solange , tina knowles

Close