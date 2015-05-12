Waste Management Awards helps Detroit Think Green

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit that builds clean, green and beautiful communities, and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) today announced that Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision, partnering with Keep Detroit Beautiful, has been awarded a 2015 Waste Management Think Green® Grant of $10,000. The Think Green® Grant going to SDEV is one of 39 awarded to Keep America Beautiful community-based affiliates and partner organizations across the country.

The Waste Management Think Green® Grants are part of the company’s commitment to encourage the development and sustainability of environmental solutions that improve community environments. These merit-based grants support projects that KAB affiliates implement locally, such as community cleanups, increased recycling, environmental education and community greening programs. The Think Green Grant will provide funding for SDEV’s annual community Tire Sweep event, being held June 23-25 this year.

“Keep Detroit Beautiful is proud of Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision and its efforts to support community engagement and clean, safe, green and beautiful neighborhoods. We are also grateful to Waste Management for their donation to support these beautification programs and local community improvement efforts,” said Angela Ireland, Director of Keep Detroit Beautiful.

This is the ninth year Waste Management and Keep America Beautiful have collaborated on community-based grant initiatives. During that time, Waste Management and Keep America Beautiful have awarded more than $1.3 million in grant monies to affiliates and partners in support of more than 205 community service projects and programs.

“We are so pleased to be working with Keep Detroit Beautiful and Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision as we each share the mutual goal of making Detroit a cleaner, greener city for all to enjoy,” said Brian Conaway, Public Sector Representative with Waste Management.

Waste Management has supported Keep America Beautiful programs for many years, including as a sponsor of America Recycles Day and the Keep America Beautiful/Ad Council public service advertising campaign – “I Want To Be Recycled.”

Waste Management also supports KAB and national recycling education efforts with its “Take the Pledge – Recycle Often / Recycle Right” webpage. The website educates visitors about the importance of recycling often but also about recycling right. For instance, it’s important for the public to keep materials like food wastes and plastic grocery bags out of recycling containers, to ensure recyclable products can be efficiently processed. The recycling industry faces challenges and Waste Management is hard at work with our partners to ensure the industry stays sustainable through community education.

