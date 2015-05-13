And Now, Here’s Rebel Wilson Rapping Kris Kross’s “Jump”

Pitch Perfect 2 is coming to theaters soon, according to every commercial break on network television. That means it’s time for everyone’s favorite part of pre-release hype: Press runs.

Of course, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson had herself a shareable moment when she came on Live! With Kelly and Michael. Because it’ll always be relevant regardless of circumstance, Wilson decided to do Kriss Kross’s 1992 hit “Jump.” Her version is the feminist rendition she used to do with her sister. It makes for a good scene.

Pitch Perfect 2 hits theaters this Friday.

