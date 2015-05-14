Tika Sumpter kissed a girl, and she doesn’t get what the big deal is.

The stunning actress will be starring alongside Queen Latifah in HBO’s Bessie Smith biopic, Bessie, as one of the legendary singer’s lovers, Lucille.

It’s the first time that she’s ever played the love interest for a female lead, and The Root was curious whether there’s any big difference between that and her straight roles.

MUST READ: Tika Sumpter Reveals A Call From Oprah That Changed Her Career & Her Life [VIDEO]

The short answer here is “no” because she’s more focused on tap into the character’s emotions. She said:

“People ask me, ‘Well, how was it to kiss a woman?’ ‘Were you nervous?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s just as nerve-racking to kiss a guy on set.’ It’s still love; it’s still intimacy. “Me and [Queen Latifah] clicked and were able to talk, it was just part of the character, and me delving in and being fearless regardless of if it was a man or a woman. But yeah, it was my first time portraying a bisexual woman, and it was totally fine. Kissing Queen Latifah is like, ‘Oh, my God,’ so it wasn’t like, ‘Wow, I have to kiss a woman.’ It was the same to me.”

READ MORE:

Tika Sumpter Tapped To Play First Lady In Obama First Date Film

Find Out What Tika Sumpter Loved Most About Acting Alongside Chadwick Boseman In ‘Get On Up’ [VIDEO]

Fashion Flashback: Tika Sumpter, ‘Who Let Me Wear That?!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

‘It’s Still Love': Tika Sumpter Talks Being Queen Latifah’s Love Interest In ‘Bessie’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: