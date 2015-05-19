B.B. King’s Public Viewing Will Be Held In Las Vegas On Friday

A public viewing for legendary blues musician B.B. King will be held in Las Vegas this coming Friday (May 22), according to reports on Billboard.

B.B. King passed away late last Thursday at the age of 89. It has since been learned that King died of “a series of small strokes attributable to his longstanding battle with type 2 diabetes,” according to Las Vegas Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.

LaVerne Toney, King’s business agent, says the viewing will take place between 3 and 7 pm at Palm Mortuary West in Las Vegas.

Mortuary’s manager Matthew Phillips says there won’t be a memorial service during the viewing, but people will still be able to see King’s open casket.

According to Toney and Phillips, a private family funeral will be held at 11 am on Saturday (May 23) at a larger Palm Mortuary chapel in downtown Las Vegas.

LaVerne Toney also says that she is still putting together the arrangements for a funeral and burial next week in Indianola, Miss.

