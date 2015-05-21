Unemployed workers can claim benefits throughout Memorial Day Holiday

Alt hough the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will be closed on Monday, May 25 to observe Memorial Day, unemployed workers can still contact the agency’s automated systems to report their eligibility for unemployment benefits.

Unemployed workers claiming benefits in Michigan must report once every two weeks that they are unemployed and meet the eligibility requirements for benefits, either online through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), or by contacting the Michigan Automated Response Voice Interactive Network (MARVIN) by phone.

Claimants certifying online through their MiWAM account may do so 24 hours a day, Monday through Saturday of their reporting week.wIndividuals who contact MARVIN by phone must do so during specific times according to a Monday through Wednesday schedule based on the last two digits of their Social Security numbers. They can also call anytime on Thursday through Saturday between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. MARVIN can be reached toll-free at 1-866-638-3993.

Bi-weekly certification is just one of many services available to users through their MiWAM account. With an online account, claimants can access account information, review payment history, submit questions for response by email from a customer service representative and more. Claimants may login or sign up for a MiWAM account at www.michigan.gov/uia.

Because of the upcoming holiday, there may be a one or two day delay before the benefits are either directly deposited into the bank accounts or loaded onto the debit cards of unemployed workers. The Memorial Day holiday is observed by Michigan state government and most financial institutions.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: