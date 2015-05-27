Evelyn Lozada Has Another Reality TV Show; Looks Like More Of The Same

The original HBIC of Basketball Wives is back on reality TV but it doesn’t look like Evelyn Lozada will be throwing any drinks on her new show.

The last time we saw Evelyn Lozada she was crying on Iyanla Vanzant‘s shoulder after the domestic violence incident with her then-husband Chad Ochocinco. That episode was ratings gold for Oprah’s then struggling OWN network and it landed Lozada her very own show.

Since that unfortunate situation, we’ve seen a completely new side of Evelyn. She relocated to Los Angeles and currently dating, yet another athlete — baseball player Carl Crawford. The couple welcomed son Carl Leo Crawford in 2014.

Livin’ Lozada follows Evelyn and her 22 year-old daughter Shaniece as they navigate their new lives in LA. Hmm… We wonder how Tami Roman and Shaunie O’Neal feel about Evelyn’s new show considering they’re headed back to Basketball Wives next season.

Livin’ Lozada premieres Saturday July 11th on the OWN network.

Of course we love to see Evelyn happy but without the drama, will the viewers still tune in?

