Baron Davis Rocks ‘Soul Glo’ Hair, Twitter Has A Field Day

Coalition For Engaged Education 2nd Annual Poetic Justice 2015 Fundraiser Event

The 2015 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are just warming up with the series tied at one game a piece. But when former NBA player Baron Davis went on ESPN’s First Take this morning to give his take on the series, viewers could only focus on the state of his hair rather than last night’s game.

Right on cue, the people of Twitter had to get their tweets off and roast Davis.

But it’s all good, Davis had fun with it all and even made joined in:

 

