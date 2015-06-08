The 2015 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are just warming up with the series tied at one game a piece. But when former NBA player Baron Davis went on ESPN’s First Take this morning to give his take on the series, viewers could only focus on the state of his hair rather than last night’s game.

Right on cue, the people of Twitter had to get their tweets off and roast Davis.

Baron davis got himself looking like Duck from 5 Heartbeats smh…. pic.twitter.com/uvAd2R8COc — Ashoka The Great (@The_Aberrant1) June 8, 2015

Baron Davis….what are you doing??? Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/yNZoNmKMvG — FanJam (@FanJam) June 8, 2015

Props to Baron Davis for rocking that Billy Ocean pic.twitter.com/5s8RoslgGZ — Stereo Williams (@stereowilliams) June 8, 2015

Baron Davis is not on First Take with a hair piece from the Bishop Eddie Long collection… — Bob Chillin (@_WillChill) June 8, 2015

Barber: What do you want? Baron Davis: Remember the time Dave Chappelle dressed up like Prince? Barber: Say no more pic.twitter.com/Kcc9EjDCjy — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) June 8, 2015

"Say.. Is that baron Davis or Phillip banks" pic.twitter.com/oF6nHs1Ohj — Rick Merritt (@titansfan4life) June 8, 2015

Baron Davis was lookin like Pinky from Next Friday lmaoooo. pic.twitter.com/J70rg53Lfn — yung j (@ayemanitsjesh) June 8, 2015

But it’s all good, Davis had fun with it all and even made joined in:

The Curl just went national … Yall better recognize #morningcurl — Baron Davis (@Baron_Davis) June 8, 2015

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Baron Davis’ Beard = Success In Life

Baron Davis Honors Grandma With Cavs Number

Kyrie Irving Is Out For Three-Four Months With a Fractured Knee Cap

Baron Davis Rocks ‘Soul Glo’ Hair, Twitter Has A Field Day was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: