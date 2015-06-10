Safaree Samuels Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj In New Tell-All Song ‘Love The Most’

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels is gearing up to release a new tell-all style track that will see him open up about his relationship with the female rapper.

TMZ recently got hold of the record—which is reportedly scheduled to be released at the end of this week—and posted a snippet online.

Throughout the cut, Safaree opens up about his long-term relationship with the Young Money rapstress. He touches upon a variety of topics including the time where Nicki kissed Nas during her “Right By My Side” music video: “Had to watch you kiss Nas and pretend it’s all cool / Inside I was feeling like a muthafuc*ing fool,” Safaree raps.

Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to the record.

A snippet of Safaree Samuels’ “Love The Most” can be heard below:

