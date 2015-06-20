Why Is South Carolina Using A Judge In The Charleston Church Massacre Who Has Used The N-Word Before?

As we try to recover from this latest Charleston tragedy, and send all our prayers and positive thoughts to the community, it was quite sickening to watch the judge yesterday primarily talk about the family of Dylan Roof – the killer – as victims, while the family of the dead was in the same room. It was so bad even the usually suspect Don Lemon was surprised and had to acclaim, “What the hell?”

It was also quite noticeable as one of Lemon’s guests pointed out, that the powers that be in Charleston are protecting Roof from having to face the family of his victims, in-person, and look them in the eye. They kept him in a private room and proceeded to address him via video. The lengths people will go to protect certain bodies from facing the reality of their actions never ceases to amaze me.

But The Daily Beast has now brought something else to light that may explain perfectly why the Charleston County Magistrate James B. Gosnell – the judge in the case – has said and done things the way he has so far. In a court proceeding in 2003, Gosnell said the following, “There are four kinds of people in this world – black people, white people, red necks, and n*****s. The remarks did lead to a judicial disciplinary proceeding for Gosnell who defended himself by essentially using, “My black friend said it so why can’t I?” He was apparently repeating the words of a Black sheriff deputy.

There are not enough side-eyes in the world to react to how this judge came to get this case. We will be watching his every move closely.

