Whoopi puts confederate flag supporters same boat as Nazis

*The decades-long debate over the Confederate flag in South Carolina made its way to ABC’s “The View.”Never one to mince words, co-hostput supporters of the flag in the same space as those giving thumbs up to the Nazis as she compared the two group

“We have been having this conversation a long time and … the only other argument you can make against having this flag be as spectacularly shown as it is around the South is the Nazis,” she said Monday (June 22). “It would be like having the swastika flag flying on your next-door neighbor.”

The Confederate flag has carried different meanings for many South Carolinians as it is prominently posted on the state’s capital grounds. While some see it at as a symbol of Southern heritage, others look at the flag as a reminder of a brutal history of racism. Calls for the flag to come down were reignited following the massacre at a at a historically back church in Charleston that left nine people dead last week.

“I still do not understand the pride behind the Confederate flag.,” said Goldberg’s fellow “The View” co-host Rosie Perez. “It was a response to slavery. They wanted to separate themselves from the United States because they didn’t want to lose their cotton pickers. They didn’t want to lose their slaves. Period.”

For Raven-Symoné, the question was, “How come [Presidential candidates] are scared to talk about race?”

“You’re supposed to be the future president of the United States — you should not be scared to tackle these issues that your public is going through,” she voiced.

“In my humble opinion I think that the reason why they’re afraid to talk about race is they’re going to alienate the races who are going to be potential voters,” Perez added.

Wrapping up the discussion, Goldberg acknowledged the constant debate of the Confederate flag while referencing how it’s presence even made its way on to the classic TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

“My god, listen, this debate has been going on for a while. There was a TV show where the car had the confederate flag on there” she said, referencing the 1970’s series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” she stated.

“If it continues to fly, the statement that’s being made … is that ‘We miss this really crappy part of history,’ and that is where the conversation has to begin.”

Monday’s episode of “The View” aired before a press conference in which South Carolina governor Nikki Haley called for the removal of the Confederate flag from the state capital. To see the discussion of the flag on “The View,” check out the video below: