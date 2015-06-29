NBC Severs Ties With Donald Trump Following Insensitive Immigration Comments

UPDATE: 6/29/2015 5:20 P.M.

Donald Trump has threatened to sue NBC to court. In a statement released Monday afternoon, Trump says their cancellation of the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants violates their prior agreement.

“Their contract violating closure of Miss Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court,” said Trump’s office in a statement Monday. “Furthermore, they will stand behind lying Brian Williams, but won’t stand behind people that tell it like it is, as unpleasant as that may be.

NBC has cut ties with Donald Trump by removing the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants from its programming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since announcing his run for president, Trump has come under fire for his views, particularly his remarks on immigration. After Trump compared undocumented Mexican immigrants to “rapists,” actress Roselyn Sanchez bowed out of hosting the upcoming Miss USA pageant. He also riled up a few executives at Univision by posting correspondent Jorge Ramos’s personal cell phone number on social media.

NBC had this to say about their decision:

“To that end, the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants, which are part of a joint venture between NBC and Trump, will no longer air on NBC,” the statement continued. “In addition, as Mr. Trump has already indicated, he will not be participating in The Celebrity Apprentice on NBC. Celebrity Apprentice is licensed from Mark Burnett‘s United Artists Media Group and that relationship will continue.”

Trump responded to the network’s statement, claiming they tried to stop him from following his political dreams.

“They did not want me to run,” he said.” They wanted me to do The Apprentice. And now with my statements on immigration which happen to be correct, they are going to take a different stance and that’s OK. Whatever they want to do is OK with me,” said Trump. “As far as ending the relationship, I have to do that because my view on immigration is much different than the people at NBC.”

Pageant viewership has neither helped nor hurt the network, but The Apprentice series saw a recent spike in viewership. NBC has yet to release information on a new host, nor decide if his children will still be employed on the show. Trump’s children; Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have sat on the program’s advisory boards for the past few years.

Meanwhile, Fox News also ended Trump’s weekly segment on Fox and Friends after he announced his plans to run in the 2016 presidential election.

