‘People should and do trust me,’ Hillary Clinton hits back at GOP

In her first national interview of the 2016 presidential race, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton dismissed polls that suggest Americans do not trust her, and seized the moment to attack Republican rivals on immigration reform.

“People should and do trust me,” she told CNN‘s Brianna Keilar in the interview that aired Tuesday on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

Clinton was occasionally defensive, especially when pressed on whether she bears any responsibility for the public’s mistrust in her, the report notes. She argued that she faced “the same kind of onslaught” in her two New York Senate campaigns and her confirmation as secretary of state.

She said Republicans have tried to dissuade public trust in her by focusing on controversies like her use of a private email address as secretary of state and the Clinton Foundation’s actions against her.

“But I have every confidence that during the course of this campaign, people are going to know who will fight for them, who will be there when they need them, and that’s the kind of person I am and that’s what I will do, not only in a campaign but as president,” she told Keilar.

From CNN:

She blamed the “barrage of attacks that are largely fomented by and coming from the right” for fueling a perception that trust is an area of vulnerability for her. Clinton displayed little hesitation about attacking Republicans herself, saying that she is “very disappointed” in Donald Trump for his comments about immigrants and in the Republican Party for not condemning his remarks more quickly.

Still, a Quinnipiac University Swing State poll found that by margins of 8 to 14 percentage points, voters in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are skeptical of Clinton’s trustworthiness, the report notes.

