Congresswoman Lawrence unveils plan for healthcare support

Congresswoman Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14) on Thursday introduced H.R. 3184, The Youth Parity Act of 2015, to provide American families with more flexibility in paying for health care costs.

“So many young Americans who are transitioning from their parents’ households into financial independence, including those just starting their working careers and college students, are struggling with massive debt due to unexpected health issues and the associated medical costs. The Youth Parity Act of 2015 is straightforward in its premise and goal, which is to extend the age limit for all dependents to remain covered by HSAs until the age of 26. The benefits of this legislation, however, are profound for our nation’s youth and their families,” Congresswoman Lawrence said.

Five years ago, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law, providing all Americans with a right to obtain health care. Among its many provisions, the ACA allowed for dependents to be covered by their parents until the age of 26. Currently, families with dependents who accrue medical expenses can only use resources from a health savings account (HSA) to pay for medical bills until age 18. The Youth Parity Act of 2015 would bring our nation’s laws regarding HSAs on par with the ACA by allowing dependents to be covered by their family’s HSA until they reach the age of 26.

HSAs are tax-advantaged medical savings accounts available to all taxpayers in the United States who are enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). Any funds that individuals place in this account are not subject to federal income taxes and provide individuals enrolled in HDHPs with a degree of financial freedom for future medical expenses. By expanding the coverage for individuals until the age of 26, more Americans will be covered for future unexpected medical expenses.

“Congress has vowed to empower and strengthen the middle class. This legislation provides for a common sense change to allow our middle class, our emerging workforce, and our youth to succeed in their pursuit of a debt-free future. This is a benefit to not only these individuals and their families, but the overall health of the American economy,” the Congresswoman said.

