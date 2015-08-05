Royal Oak Ford reopened for business

Things are looking good this year for Eddie Hall Jr. and his son, Eddie Hall III, as they invite their customers to experience the recently reopened Royal Oak Ford location at 27550 Woodward. First opened in May of 2005, the facility shut its doors for renovations a year ago, then re-emerged on the scene with a grand reopening ribbon cutting ceremony attended by more than 200 supporters and well-wishers two weeks ago.

“It’s a full service renovation with an expanded customer lounge and enclosed customer write-up area, and other updates to the facility, including a re-done showroom and exterior renovations” said Eddie Hall III, who came on board the company to join his father in the business full-time in 2010 after graduating from college. “The whole reason for doing it was to enhance the customer experience and create a more comfortable environment.”

The Hall family has been in the business of selling cars for quite some time, having established a widely-respected reputation at all three of the company’s locations, which grew from Eddie Hall Jr.’s first new car franchise at Briarwood Ford in Saline which he bought in December of 1986.

Royal Oak Ford was the second location, followed by the purchase of their latest facility, Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge/Jeep Ram, located right outside of Kalamazoo, in 2013.

“I kind of grew up in the business with different jobs during the summer and through college,” said Eddie Hall III, adding that he is now director of corporate strategy for the entire group of dealerships.

This wasn’t the first time the Halls have received good news about their business. Last year, Ford Motor Company presented Eddie Hall Jr. and Steve Whitener, the owners of Briarwood Ford, with the President’s Award, which goes to the top dealerships in the country. Briarwood Ford underwent its first major remodeling that year since the company moved from downtown Saline to its Pittsfield Township location in January of 1988.

According to an article in the Saline Post, Ford Detroit Region sales manager Mike O’Brien and Ford Detroit Region service manager Mike Kross were on hand to recognize Whitener, Hall and the Saline operation’s staff.

“What the President’s Award represents is the highest in customer satisfaction among dealerships. Only 10 percent of dealerships nationwide earn this award. It’s very difficult to do. It’s the second time this dealer has won it,” O’Brien said. “I know when Steve and Eddie put their minds to something, they’re going to accomplish it.”

A key component of the President’s Award is hitting sales targets. The other component is scoring well on customer satisfaction surveys, both for sales and service. Briarwood Ford was among the best on all accounts.

A 2014 recipient of the Michigan Chronicle’s Men of Excellence Award, Eddie Hall Jr. began working in the automotive world as a lot attendant in 1967 at Bauer McDonald Motors on Livernois in Detroit. He then advanced to being a sales associate in 1969, acquired his first business loan from the Small Business Administration in 1976 and purchased Bauer McDonald Motors.

After ten years as a successful automotive sales business owner, he was approached and offered an opportunity to bring his experience to a new level when in 1986 he purchased Briarwood Ford. When he followed that with the purchase of Royal Oak, he increased their sales to where it was consistently ranked in the top 100 Ford dealers nationwide.

