HE SAID/SHE SAID: Tiny Reveals She Auditioned For ‘Playa’s Club’ & Even Had Her Own Stripper Name

When you get one of the best and funniest mother/daughter duos in the game and one of the actors in Straight Outta Compton, together for a conversation about love, sex and stripper names, you’re left with a faint pain in your side from laughter.

That’s exactly what happened when Tiny and her daughter, Zonnique stopped by #TeamBeautiful’s office to have some fun with us. This mommy/daughter team was so down-to-earth and open, we just let them talk and talk and talk. There was nothing off limits, even what their go-to stripper move would be if they were ever strippers.

We teamed them up with Straight Outta Compton actor, Marlon Yates and the conversation was just as juicy as the anticipated movie will be.

HelloBeautiful: What’s your idea of a great date night?

Tiny: I like to watch movies, eat dinner or eat in–I like to be at home, I’m a homebody. I can sit and watch TV all night. Why go out? An expensive date? Get up, take a private jet to Vegas, eat breakfast early, go shopping and go to some of the great shows they have–Mariah might be performing. Then I can go out of the country and go back home. I would like to take a private jet, fly there for the day, do all the fun things and then go home!

Zonnique: I would just like to be picked up. We can go and get something to eat. I like animals, so you can take me to the aquarium or something. We can watch movies and stuff, I’m a lot like my mom, I can lay in bed and watch movies all day and be fine.

Marlon Yates: Taking shots, eating finger foods and dancing, laughing and having a great time with good company.

If you were a stripper, what would be your stripper name?

Z: My stripper name would be Star because my tattoo artist told me that was a stripper name. My go-to dance move would be something on the ground with my back turned in ratchet twerk position. Booty hopscotch.

Tiny: Well, you know, when I was younger, I always said my name would be Tasty T. I would take the “T” off and just be Tasty. [laughs] I auditioned for Playa’s Club. I got three call backs, all the way to Ice Cube. Me and Kandi both got three call backs, going for the same part. When I saw Ice Cube after all of these years, I was like, “Why you didn’t give me the part?!” He told me I wasn’t going to want it because I had to get naked. It was LisaRaye’s cousin. My go-to move would be–I got a lot of moves! [laughs] I like to rub on myself and be very seductive.

MY: Can’t get right, because I can’t dance to save my life.

If your loved one was cheating on you, would you want to know or nah? Why?

MY: I wouldn’t want to know anything, what I don’t know can’t hurt me.

Tiny: I would definitely want to know.

What’s your biggest relationship pet peeve?

Tiny: The phone situation–it gets me in a lot of trouble. It’s not nothing going on, I’m just in my phone. Instagram and all of that stuff has you so tuned in and it takes over. Sometimes it gets in the way.

Zonnique: Being smothered–see, I’m mean.

MY: Being asked back to back questions.

