27th Annual 5K UNCF Walk for Education returns this month

The United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) 27th Annual 5K UNCF Walk for Education returns to Belle Isle as an estimated 2,000 community supporters will walk to raise funds toward investing in the education of students’ lives.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, at the Belle Isle Casino. This year’s walk goal is to raise $650,000, which will in part provide scholarships for Michigan students.

“Michigan students are struggling to attend colleges. The reason why most students don’t graduate is not because of their academics but because of financial funding, so those scholarship dollars are key,” said Angela Bingham, UNCF’s development director.

The funds raised in this approximately 3.1 mile walk will support students locally and statewide, providing them with the tools and support they need to attend and graduate from college.

Bingham said it’s important for the people in Michigan to know that there are other options for them to attend college besides in-state public and private universities.

“A lot of them don’t know that UNCF schools sometimes offer a better ‘bang for their buck’ for those tuition dollars,” said Bingham. “Out of our 37 colleges and universities, most of them are less expensive to attend than a Michigan public or private college or university. HBCUs are a great opportunity for students and they really need those resources, which are available for them.

Bingham said the Detroit office has been the top fundraising walk within UNCF for four years running.

“We were the first walk to raise more than $540,000 and the first walk to raise more than $625,000 in 2014,” she said.

To assist in reaching their fundraising goal, the Sojourner Foundation is raffling a 2015 Cadillac ATS and a 2015 Ford Focus ST. Raffle tickets are $20 for each vehicle and proceeds will benefit the UNCF 27th Annual 5K Walk for Education.

Friday, August 14, is the last day for preregistration. The cost is $25 for adults 19 and up, $15 for students 12 to 18 and free for kids 11 and under (parent or guardian must attend with those under 18).

Bingham said everyone can get on Belle Isle with or without a Recreation Passport, and that no tickets will be given if you do not have a passport.

Walk day activities also include an HBCU College Fair with over 15 schools and resource groups, a step show and other activities.

“We invite everyone in the Detroit community and surrounding areas to come out and walk to support our students,” said Barbara Jean Patton, UNCF’s area development director.

“By supporting them now, we are giving them the education and preparation they need to have successful, secure financial futures and become the next generation of college-educated professionals, good citizens and effective leaders.”

The UNCF — the nation’s largest and most effective minority education association — has a rich history of supporting students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs. The UNCF strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness.

The sponsors for the 27th Annual Walk for Education include UAW GM and General Motors Company, UAW Chrysler and FCA, UAW Ford and Ford Motor Company, Bridgewater Interiors and Johnson Controls, Comerica Bank, Delphi Foundation, Henkel, Meritor, Miller Canfield and Quicken Loans.

