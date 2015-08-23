*Drama queens Benzino and his pregnant “wife” Althea Heart are sparring on Twitter, either because they thrive on the attention, or because it’s a clever PR trick they concocted in an effort to secure a spot on “Couples Therapy.” Gotta keep those reality TV checks coming in somehow. Check this: Althea claims Benzino is physically […]

Pregnant Althea Heart Spills the Tea: Claims Benzino is Abusive was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: