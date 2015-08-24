Jasmine Twitty Becomes Youngest Judge In Easley, South Carolina

Jasmine Twitty is breaking the Internet, ladies!

Images of Twitty in court reciting an oath and posing behind the judge’s bench went viral in the last few days when it was noted that the gorgeous 25-year-old recently became the youngest judge in the history of Easley, SC.

Twitty is an alumna of the College of Charleston and is a member of the Upstate Network Young Professionals Board where she helps improve career development for the youth. Twitty is also the treasurer of the civil rights organization, the Urban League of Upstate.

Congrats, Jasmine!

