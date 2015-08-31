Ever since Kylie Jenner turned 18 this month, Tyga has been doing everything to solidify their relationship. And now he’s just made her his vixen in the video for his new song, “Stimulated.”

The rapper has caught heat for the lyrics as it fires back at the media and mentions having sex with an underaged girl:

“I’m stimulated / I’m at the bank, I’m penetratin’ / I’m puttin’in, I’m penetratin’ / I’m gettin’ big, she stimulated”

In his new video, Tyga and Kylie are full-on displaying PDA and getting close, even engaging in a kiss. Twitter critics have admitted their disgust for the F**k Wat They Talkin Bout rapper for “preying” on young Kylie and parading it for all to see.

Hey @Tyga. Just heard your statutory rape anthem. You're gross. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) August 31, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How is Tyga getting this kind of a pass? I really wanna know. — PJ (@pjhoody) August 31, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tyga could've made a song about how their relationship is something special but instead wrote about penetrating her which proved the point. — MONEY FETISH (@astrog1rll) August 31, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No one was saying "this is a father" when Tyga dropped those gross lyrics about Kylie. — meek's inside voice (@delafro_) August 31, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two were also seen at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, where they got close and comfy at the festivities. Tyga has also showered Kylie with gifts for her 18th birthday, including a $300,000 Ferrari. We’re sure this won’t be the last we see of the two anytime soon.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tyga Reportedly In More Legal Trouble For ‘Overclubbing’ In Las Vegas

Tyga’s ‘The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty’ Sells 2,200 Copies

Watch Chris Brown + Tyga’s Party-Fueled ‘B-tches N Marijuana’ Video

Tyga Aims Twitter Rant At Young Money

Tyga & Kylie Jenner Get Creepily Close In ‘Stimulated’ Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: