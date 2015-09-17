ATLANTA — Billed as the largest Hip-Hop festival and conference in the South, A3C has just announced more star power to their already illustrious list of artists and speakers at this years events.

The internationally recognized five-day festival and conference adds the following artists and speakers to the A3C line-up: 2 Chainz, Boosie BadAzz, Ryan leslie, Shanti Das, Maino, Dungeon Family (Big Gipp, Cool Breeze, Backbone), DJ Scream, Coach K, Crooked I, Kyambo “Hip-Hop” Joshua, OG Maco, Key!, Sacha Jenkins, FRKO, Sir Michael Rocks, Zaytoven, TM88, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Organized Noize (Ray Murray, Rico Wade & Sleepy Brown), Kap G, Young Dolph, Travis Porter, Cap 1, Short Dawg & Skooly.The 11th annual A3C Festival & Conference, affectionately known as “Hip-Hop’s Annual Pilgrimage,” 2015 A3C will take place October 7-11, 2015, in Atlanta’s eclectic Old 4th Ward, along Edgewood Ave, and East Atlanta Village.

This talent list joins the amazing group of artists and speakers already announced, including: Taylor Gang & Wiz Khalifa, Pete Rock, Jungle Brothers, Beanie Sigel, Peter Rosenberg & Cipha Sounds, Joe Budden, Father & Awful Records, Marc Lamont Hill, Karen Civil, Combat Jack, Sonny Digital, Sha Money XL, Tha Alkaholiks, Scotty ATL, Johnny Cinco, Tsu Surf, Silkk The Shocker, Mike Zombie, DC Young Fly & Stic of Dead Prez, De La Soul, Rakim, Cam’ron, Dame Dash, Just Blaze, Curren$y & Jet Life, Jean Grae, Cyhi the Prynce Pharoahe Monch, Soulection Executive Team, PNB Rock, The Difference Machine and Kool Keith.

You can explore the 2015 line-up, as it continues to build, and begin creating your personal schedule at the following links:

Line-Up: http://www.a3cfestival.com/lineup/#/lineup

Schedule: http://www.a3cfestival.com/schedule/#/schedule

2Chainz, Dungeon Family, Shanti Das added to A3C Festival and Conference was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

